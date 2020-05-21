Fox’s “Masked Singer” Season 3 finale on Wednesday grew in ratings from its Season 2 finale back in December. The show’s first official spring finale definitely could not hang with Season 1’s gigantic midseason-set finale, however.

On Feb. 27, 2019, the Season 1 finale of “The Masked Singer” scored a massive 3.6 demo rating and 11.4 million total viewers. On Dec. 18, 2019 the Season 2 finale posted a 2.2 rating and 8.3 million viewers.

Last night’s series premiere for Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” sure enjoyed its strong lead-in. We’ll find out how well it can do without “The Masked Singer” next week.

Further down the Nielsen sheets, Univision originals outperformed NBC reruns.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Masked Singer” finale at 8 p.m. put up a 2.3/13 and 8.7 million viewers. The “Ultimate Tag” premiere at 9 benefited from that lead-in, landing a 1.3/7 and 4.6 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in viewers with 3 million. The Disney-owned broadcast network aired “Moana” at 8 p.m. and a repeat at 10.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For CBS, following reruns, the “S.W.A.T.” season finale had a 0.6 rating and 4.8 million viewers.

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and third in viewers with 3.3 million, airing all repeats.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 882,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 566,000. The season premiere of “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 835,000 viewers. A rerun followed.