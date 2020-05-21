Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Grows From December’s Season 2 Finale

But definitely not from the Season 1 finale in February 2019

| May 21, 2020 @ 8:13 AM Last Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 8:47 AM
The Masked Singer Season 3 winner

Fox

Fox’s “Masked Singer” Season 3 finale on Wednesday grew in ratings from its Season 2 finale back in December. The show’s first official spring finale definitely could not hang with Season 1’s gigantic midseason-set finale, however.

On Feb. 27, 2019, the Season 1 finale of “The Masked Singer” scored a massive 3.6 demo rating and 11.4 million total viewers. On Dec. 18, 2019 the Season 2 finale posted a 2.2 rating and 8.3 million viewers.

Last night’s series premiere for Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” sure enjoyed its strong lead-in. We’ll find out how well it can do without “The Masked Singer” next week.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Unmasks Final 3 Celebrity Singers - Including the Winner (Videos)

Further down the Nielsen sheets, Univision originals outperformed NBC reruns.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Masked Singer” finale at 8 p.m. put up a 2.3/13 and 8.7 million viewers. The “Ultimate Tag” premiere at 9 benefited from that lead-in, landing a 1.3/7 and 4.6 million viewers.

Find out who won Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” here.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Finale: Night Angel on What the Heck a Night Angel Is Anyway

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in viewers with 3 million. The Disney-owned broadcast network aired “Moana” at 8 p.m. and a repeat at 10.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For CBS, following reruns, the “S.W.A.T.” season finale had a 0.6 rating and 4.8 million viewers.

r

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Voice' Finale Falls to New Low in Key Demo, 'Stargirl' TV Debut Does Decent for The CW

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and third in viewers with 3.3 million, airing all repeats.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 882,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 566,000. The season premiere of “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 835,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Masked Singer' to 'NCIS' (Photos)

1 of 15

“The Voice” results show, “Young Sheldon,” “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things” and “Modern Family” just miss

May 2020 is eight months removed from the September 2019 kickoff to the traditional broadcast TV season, but it feels like it's been eight years.  

Below are the 14 highest-rated primetime series of a very memorable (much as we'd like to forget) and particularly front-loaded fall, winter and spring television season.  

Could've been worse for these particular CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC series: Click here to find the lowest-rated shows of 2019-2020.  

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE