‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here Are Fans’ Best Guesses for Costumed Celebrities in Group A

| September 24, 2020 @ 8:04 AM Last Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 10:41 AM
The fourth season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” premiered Wednesday with an episode that introduced viewers to five out of the 16 contestants competing on this installment: Dragon, Popcorn, Sun, Giraffe and Snow Owls.

Those competitors are part of Group A, a lineup that will compete again in two weeks, after Group B gets their first turn next Wednesday. Well, all of the members of Group A will be back except for Dragon, who was the first Season 4 contestant eliminated and revealed to be rapper Busta Rhymes at the end of last night’s premiere.

But what are the identities of the four remaining masked celebrities in Season 4’s initial group? See below for fans’ best guesses, which were sparked by clue packages (you can view those here), the contestants’ initial performances, and the names thrown out by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Popcorn

Popcorn sang P!nk’s “What About Us.” Fans’ best guesses on Twitter for the masked celeb’s identity were Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige and Taylor Dayne.

Sun

Sun performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.” The top guesses from viewers at home on social media about this sunny contestant’s real name were Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Snow Owls

The Snow Owls (“The Masked Singer’s” first two-headed contestant) sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World. Twitter users watching the show guessed the birds could be Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Donny and Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, or Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.

Giraffe

Giraffe performed The Black Eyed Peas’ “Let’s Get It Started.” Fans’ top guesses about his true identity were Garth Brooks, Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice, Machine Gun Kelly and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Fall officially arrives tomorrow and it's safe to say that when it gets here, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

