‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here Are Fans’ Best Guesses for Costumed Celebrities in Group A

The fourth season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” premiered Wednesday with an episode that introduced viewers to five out of the 16 contestants competing on this installment: Dragon, Popcorn, Sun, Giraffe and Snow Owls.

Those competitors are part of Group A, a lineup that will compete again in two weeks, after Group B gets their first turn next Wednesday. Well, all of the members of Group A will be back except for Dragon, who was the first Season 4 contestant eliminated and revealed to be rapper Busta Rhymes at the end of last night’s premiere.

But what are the identities of the four remaining masked celebrities in Season 4’s initial group? See below for fans’ best guesses, which were sparked by clue packages (you can view those here), the contestants’ initial performances, and the names thrown out by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Also Read: 'Masked Singer' Dragon Was Not a Dragon Just Because He Spits Fire

Popcorn

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Popcorn sang P!nk’s “What About Us.” Fans’ best guesses on Twitter for the masked celeb’s identity were Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige and Taylor Dayne.

Sun



Sun performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.” The top guesses from viewers at home on social media about this sunny contestant’s real name were Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Unmasks Its First Celebrity Masked Singer: And the Dragon Is... (Video)

Snow Owls



The Snow Owls (“The Masked Singer’s” first two-headed contestant) sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World. Twitter users watching the show guessed the birds could be Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Donny and Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, or Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.

Giraffe



Giraffe performed The Black Eyed Peas’ “Let’s Get It Started.” Fans’ top guesses about his true identity were Garth Brooks, Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice, Machine Gun Kelly and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.