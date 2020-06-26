‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here’s Everything We Know – So Far

If everything goes according to plan, “The Masked Singer” will premiere its fourth season this fall on Fox. And every new season of the oddball singing competition brings us new contestants, new costumes and new levels of insanity for those masked celebrities participating in the “whosungit” show.

And while we still know very little about Season 4, TheWrap has gathered up enough details to share them with you, our dear readers. See our list below, which will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

1. When will it premiere?

When Fox announced its fall schedule in May, “The Masked Singer” landed right back in its usual spot on Wednesday at 8 p.m. But right now, we do not know exactly when the first episode will air. So, stay tuned for that announcement, which is going to depend on…

2. When does it go into production?

When Fox renewed “The Masked Singer” for Season 4 in May, the network said it was hopeful production on the new batch of episodes would begin in early August. That’s still the plan, barring any possible delays that may arise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Who is hosting and who are the judges?

Don’t worry, your standard team is still intact for Season 4: Nick Cannon will be returning as host and Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy will once again serve as the show’s panelists.

4. Who are the guest judges?

We have no idea yet, so check back later.

5. What costumes have been revealed so far?

So far, no costumes from Season 4 have been unveiled but “Masked Singer” creator Craig Plestis and costume designer Marina Toybina have given a few hints about what you can expect.

“I wish I could show you what she’s done so far,” Plestis said during a virtual panel Friday. “They’re so incredible and inventive. There are things that we’ve never seen in three seasons of the show that I just can’t wait to show America.” He added that the new designs will make it “even harder to decipher the [celebrity] than before.”

“I’m working with new craftsmen, new shops, new pattern-makers, constantly trying to figure out and create more and more for every single costume that we do,” Toybina said during the online event. “We create a lot of our own fabrics, which in Season 1, I was able to explore that world, but going into Season 4 it really is a lot of custom work. And almost every costume is finished by hand. For me, I’ve dabbled in a lot more research now and I’m dealing with 3D printing, which I’ve never done before. Just all these ways of creating our own materials, our own structures. Learning a new way to create masks from scratch. What kind of forms can we build? We have to consider the ideas of vocal and vision and making everything breathable.”

6. How many celebrities are competing this time?

In Season 1, “The Masked Singer” had 12 celebrity contestants competing. For Season 2, 16 contestants competed. In Season 3, the show boasted its largest lineup yet with 18 masked competitors. But Fox has yet to reveal how many celebs will be participating in the show’s fourth season.

“If I could tell you that, I could tell you a lot more, too,” Plestis said during the virtual panel. “There will be more than one contestant, I can tell you that.”

7. What will the format look like?

We don’t know that yet — but neither does Plestis, kinda.

“We’re still tweaking it a little bit, to be honest, right now, based on some of the creative that we’re playing around with,” Plestis said during the panel. “But I gotta say, I’m really excited by the changes that we’re doing to some of the little beats within the show. But America loves it, so I don’t want to change too much and hurt the franchise.”

Plestis added: “You’ll see that even more in Season 4, the gamesmanship has been upped beyond belief with what we’re doing.”

8. How has the coronavirus affected production?

Because the show is still in the pre-production stage, with no official start date yet, it’s *almost* business as usual.

“We’re full steam ahead, but everyone is operating in their isolated little bubbles in their houses,” Plestis said during the panel. “We’re getting the work done. It takes a lot longer, I’m not going to lie. It’s a lot more energy, a lot of Zoom calls, as Marina knows. I think we talk every day, multiple times a day on Zoom.”

He continued: “And prepping for the show taping itself is all about making sure that everyone is protected going into production with testing and everything else and a limited amount of people on sets and keeping people, even when they get into production, in an isolated position. So safety is key all the way across for our crew and our talent. It’s a lot of extra work, a lot of extra money, but it’s worth the energy to produce this.”

9. Will there be an audience this season, given the possible safety problems posed by COVID-19?

Maybe.

“We’re still going over different plans with a possible audience,” Plestis said. “But we’re not shooting for a while, so we’ll see what happens in the next few months with that.”

10. Will there be set changes this year?

Yes, apparently some big ones.

“There’s some elements that we’re developing right now that will literally blow everyone’s mind with what we’re doing with the set, when it comes out in the fall, that no other network show has done before,” Plestis said during the panel. “So I’m really excited that we could push the bar here in Season 4.”