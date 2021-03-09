We’re one day away from the “The Masked Singer” Season 5 premiere and Fox has finished its long rollout of the 10 costumed contestants competing this time around, including the one-eyed Porcupine, a truly alarming Piglet and something called Grandpa Monster.

Check out the teaser above for your first glimpse of Piglet and the video below to see Raccoon before scrolling to the the bottom of the post for photos of Porcupine, Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Russian Doll, Black Swan, Seashell and Snail.

And there are still more costumes to come — we just don’t yet know how many.

Fox has said “The Masked Singer” will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of five competitors (Groups A and B), and the 10 costumes listed above are part of that 10-contestant lineup.

But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season, the show will introduce “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars. Plus there will be “The Masked Singer’s” first-ever “clue-meister,” Cluedle-doo.

“The Masked Singer” will return on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c and be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c.

(In the fall, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 acted as the lead-in for “I Can See Your Voice,” which was renewed for Season 2 at Fox in January. The broadcast network has decided to slot “Game of Talents” in its place for this spring cycle.)

As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” Season 5 premieres, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.

Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Masked Singer” is executive produced by James Breen, who serves as showrunner, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.