“The Masked Singer” will premiere its fifth season this March on Fox with a new lead-out series, the broadcast network said Monday.

The hit whosungit series will debut Season 5 on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c and be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c.

In the fall, “The Masked Singer” acted as the lead-in for “I Can See Your Voice,” which was renewed for Season 2 at Fox in January. The broadcast network has decided to slot “Game of Talents” in its place for this spring cycle.

As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.

Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Here’s the official description for “The Masked Singer’s” new pairing, “Game of Talents”: “Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you’ve never seen. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!”

The series is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff and Brady.

“The Masked Singer” is executive produced by James Breen, who serves as showrunner, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.