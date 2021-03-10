Robin Thicke actually thought for a second that Joe Pesci would do “The Masked Singer” dressed as a giant raccoon. And then he immediately thought better of the notion.

“When I saw the clue package… I got into this ‘historic actor, been through a lot’ — somebody like Joe Pesci,” Thicke reasoned in TheWrap’s exclusive first look at Wednesday’s Season 5 premiere episode. “You know what I mean? That gritty voice.”

“However, I’m gonna go to another actor who also fits the body type and is a legend,” the singer continued, bringing himself back down to Earth. “I think it might be Danny DeVito.”

The show’s other panelists — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — supported that guess, and so do we.

Watch the video above.

The “Group A” contestants — Seashell, Raccoon, Porcupine, Snail and Russian Doll — perform tonight on the Fox celebrity singing competition. Niecy Nash is filling in for Nick Cannon as guest host for “The Masked Singer” for the first few episodes of Season 5. (Cannon tested positive for COVID-19 before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.)

Fox has said “The Masked Singer” will begin Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants spread across two groups, with Group B — Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet — debuting next week. But throughout the season, the show will introduce “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars.

Plus, Season 5 will feature “The Masked Singer’s” first-ever “clue-meister,” Cluedle-doo.

Yeah, it’s all weird, but honestly what did you expect?

“The Masked Singer” returns tonight at 8/7c and will be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c.