‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

In the least-shocking-renewal news ever, Fox has picked up its smash-hit “The Masked Singer” for a fifth season, the broadcast network revealed Wednesday.

The wacky singing competition, which is airing its Season 4 semifinals episode tonight, will debut Season 5 next year. No premiere date for the new installment has been set, but we do know “The Masked Singer’s” new spinoff “The Masked Dancer” is already set to take over the show’s Wednesday at 8 p.m. time slot at midseason.

Host Nick Cannon will return for “The Masked Singer” Season 5, as will panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The fourth season of “The Masked Singer” is averaging a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.5 million multiplatform viewers, according to Nielsen’s “most current” data stream, which includes a week of delayed viewing where available.

In tonight’s two-hour semifinals episode, the top two masked celebrity contestants from Groups A, B and C will come together to battle it out for slots in the season finale. Crocodile will go up against Seahorse, Mushroom will face off with Jellyfish and Sun will throw down with Popcorn and three competitors will be eliminated and unmasked.

Along with the above-mentioned six contestants that have yet to be unveiled, the full Season 4 lineup of “The Masked Singer” competitors includes Broccoli (Paul Anka), Serpent (Dr. Elvis Francois), Whatchamacallit (Lonzo Ball), Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black) Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke) and Dragon (Busta Rhymes).

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of ‘The Masked Singer,'” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment & specials, said. “This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

Based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen is showrunner.

A new episode of “The Masked Singer” airs tonight, Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.