‘Masked Singer': Watch Ken Jeong Do His Sharon Osbourne Impression for Sharon Osbourne (Exclusive Video)

Sharon Osbourne makes her debut as a guest judge on “Masked Singer” Wednesday, along with her first appearance on the Fox singing competition comes the first appearance of Ken Jeong’s Sharon Osbourne impression.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode, “The Talk” co-host tells Jeong that his guess for Kitty’s identity is “not fair” — because it was going to be her guess.

Well, don’t worry, Sharon, we know you’re new around here, but it’s actually OK for you to share guesses.

Aw, as soon as Osbourne knows that the “Community” alum didn’t actually steal anything from her, she and Jeong hug it out.

“I thought this was an episode of ‘The Osbournes’ for a second,” Jeong joked, before launching into an impression of Sharon from her family’s reality series, which aired on MTV from 2002-2005.

“That’s very good. That’s very good,” Osbourne concedes.

Watch the clip above.

Tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer” will see Kitty, Frog, Banana and Rhino — four of Season 3’s seven remaining contestants — compete, with one unmasked.

Immediately following the episode, “The Masked Singer’s” new aftershow “After the Mask” will premiere. That postshow will be hosted by “Masked Singer” emcee Nick Cannon and include guest appearances by Jeong, Joel McHale, JoJo Siwa (who was unmasked as T-Rex earlier in Season 3), Kelly Osbourne (Sharon Osbourne’s daughter and the Ladybug from Season 2), and the unmasked contestant from tonight’s episode.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.