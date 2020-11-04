‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Unmasks Another Contestant: And the Squiggly Monster Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

The sixth episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 4 aired Wednesday, ending with another celebrity contestant being booted from the competition and having their secret identity revealed in the process.

Fans were treated to Group C’s playoffs round of performances on tonight’s hour, featuring rousing renditions from Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster.

After those four Season 4 contestants performed, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Wayne Brady (who was the show’s Season 2 winner) and “The Masked Singer” super fans voting from home, to pick their favorite singers to stay and choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination.

They selected Squiggly Monster, who had performed The Rolling Stone’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” He was voted off and unmasked to reveal comedian Bob Saget. Both McCarthy and Thicke had picked the “Full House” alum as their “first impression” guess for Squiggly Monster, and came back around to his name again in the end, but not before the whole group made other suggestions like Ted Danson, David Hasselhoff, Al Gore and Gary Cole.

Along with Squiggly Monster, the full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants includes Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Popcorn, Sun, Snow Owls, Serpent, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Whatchamacallit.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Next week, Group A will return for their finals round. Readers can find out how the format for “The Masked Singer” Season 4 will work over the next few weeks here. And if you want more information on changes implemented due to COVID, you can find that here.

Watch Squiggly Monster’s unmasking via the clip below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.