Ratings: Supersized ‘Masked Singer’ Does Super Well Against CBS’ ‘Garth & Trisha Live’ Special
“David Blaine: The Magic Way” fails to cast a spell on ABC viewers
Jennifer Maas | April 2, 2020 @ 8:58 AM
Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 9:49 AM
Fox
“The Masked Singer’s” supersized “Super Nine” special easily topped Wednesday primetime, facing off against a new episode of “Survivor” and a live Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood special on CBS.
Meanwhile, the “David Blaine: The Magic Way” special failed to put up some magical numbers for ABC.
Fox was first in ratings with a 2.4 rating/11 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” aired from 8-10 p.m., filling all of primetime.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and in viewers with 5.7 million. At 8p.m., “Survivor” scored a 1.6/8 and 8.2 million viewers. “Garth & Trisha Live!” at 9 received a 0.8/4 and 3.7 million viewers. A repeat followed.
ABC was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 p.m. got a 0.9/4 and 4.4 million viewers. At 8:30, “Schooled” settled for a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “Modern Family” at 9 had a 0.9/4 and 4.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “American Housewife” took a 0.7/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “David Blaine: The Magic Way” at 10 closed the night with a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers.
NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and third in viewers with 4.7 million. The network’s primetime block was filled with encores of the “Chicago” dramas.
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.6 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 871,000. The network aired all reruns.
