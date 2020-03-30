‘Masked Singer': Here Are the Contestants Who Made It to the ‘Super Nine’ Finals (Video)
Top 3 performers from Groups A, B and C will come together to compete for the first time Wednesday
Jennifer Maas | March 30, 2020
Last Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 4:41 PM
“The Masked Singer” brings together its nine remaining Season 3 contestants, dubbed the “Super Nine,” for the first time on Wednesday’s special two-hour episode. Those costumed celebrities are the ones who made it through the championships rounds for Group A, B and C over the first nine episodes of the Fox singing competition’s third season. But do you remember which nine contestants made the cut?
If you don’t, we don’t blame you, seeing as Group A last performed Feb. 12 and Group B on March 4. But because we want you to be prepared to resume your whosungit investigation this week, we’ve rounded up all nine of the “Super Nine” contestants — and some guesses as to their identities — below so that you’re prepped ahead of Wednesday’s supersized episode.
Check out the list below and the promo clip above.
The Season 3 contestants who were previously eliminated and are, therefore, not part of the Super Nine include T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).
Here’s the official description for this week’s episode:
“The Masked Singer” “Super Nine” hit the stage, as the finalists from all three groups come together for one mega-competition! Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C” special two-hour episode of “The Masked Singer.”
