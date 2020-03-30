‘Masked Singer': Here Are the Contestants Who Made It to the ‘Super Nine’ Finals (Video)

Top 3 performers from Groups A, B and C will come together to compete for the first time Wednesday

| March 30, 2020 @ 2:27 PM Last Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 4:41 PM

“The Masked Singer” brings together its nine remaining Season 3 contestants, dubbed the “Super Nine,” for the first time on Wednesday’s special two-hour episode. Those costumed celebrities are the ones who made it through the championships rounds for Group A, B and C over the first nine episodes of the Fox singing competition’s third season. But do you remember which nine contestants made the cut?

If you don’t, we don’t blame you, seeing as Group A last performed Feb. 12 and Group B on March 4. But because we want you to be prepared to resume your whosungit investigation this week, we’ve rounded up all nine of the “Super Nine” contestants — and some guesses as to their identities — below so that you’re prepped ahead of Wednesday’s supersized episode.

Check out the list below and the promo clip above.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the T-Rex Is... (Video)

Group A:

1. Kangaroo

Between social media and the judges, the top guesses for the marsupial contestant include Jordyn Woods, Natalie Imbruglia and Lindsay Lohan.

2. White Tiger

Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan and Jason David Frank are among the names that have been suggested for the big cat.

3. Turtle

The leading guesses for the reptile have been Jesse McCartney, Joey McIntyre and Nick Lachey.

Group B:

1. Banana

This a-peeling competitor has made panelists and fans think of Bret Michaels and Bill Engvall.

2. Frog

Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith and Bow Wow are the popular theories for the hopping contestant.

3. Kitty

Viewers and judges are convinced Kitty has to be either Jackie Evancho, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, Sabrina Carpenter or Elizabeth Gillies.

Group C:

1. Astronaut

Hunter Hayes, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Donald Glover are all names that have come up while discussing this contestant’s out-of-this world performances.

2. Rhino

Barry Zito, Tim Tebow, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Ryan Lochte, Johnny Manziel and Bret McKenzie are the most popular guesses for Rhino.

3. Night Angel

Theories for the identity of this angelic creature include Kandi Burruss and Taraji P. Henson.

Also Read: T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever 'Masked Singer' Contestant of Her Kind

The Season 3 contestants who were previously eliminated and are, therefore, not part of the Super Nine include T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Here’s the official description for this week’s episode:

“The Masked Singer” “Super Nine” hit the stage, as the finalists from all three groups come together for one mega-competition! Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C” special two-hour episode of “The Masked Singer.”

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue