‘Masked Singer': Here Are the Contestants Who Made It to the ‘Super Nine’ Finals (Video)

“The Masked Singer” brings together its nine remaining Season 3 contestants, dubbed the “Super Nine,” for the first time on Wednesday’s special two-hour episode. Those costumed celebrities are the ones who made it through the championships rounds for Group A, B and C over the first nine episodes of the Fox singing competition’s third season. But do you remember which nine contestants made the cut?

If you don’t, we don’t blame you, seeing as Group A last performed Feb. 12 and Group B on March 4. But because we want you to be prepared to resume your whosungit investigation this week, we’ve rounded up all nine of the “Super Nine” contestants — and some guesses as to their identities — below so that you’re prepped ahead of Wednesday’s supersized episode.

Check out the list below and the promo clip above.

Group A:

1. Kangaroo

Between social media and the judges, the top guesses for the marsupial contestant include Jordyn Woods, Natalie Imbruglia and Lindsay Lohan.

2. White Tiger

Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan and Jason David Frank are among the names that have been suggested for the big cat.

3. Turtle

The leading guesses for the reptile have been Jesse McCartney, Joey McIntyre and Nick Lachey.

Group B:

1. Banana

This a-peeling competitor has made panelists and fans think of Bret Michaels and Bill Engvall.

2. Frog

Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith and Bow Wow are the popular theories for the hopping contestant.

3. Kitty

Viewers and judges are convinced Kitty has to be either Jackie Evancho, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, Sabrina Carpenter or Elizabeth Gillies.

Group C:

1. Astronaut

Hunter Hayes, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Donald Glover are all names that have come up while discussing this contestant’s out-of-this world performances.

2. Rhino

Barry Zito, Tim Tebow, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Ryan Lochte, Johnny Manziel and Bret McKenzie are the most popular guesses for Rhino.

3. Night Angel

Theories for the identity of this angelic creature include Kandi Burruss and Taraji P. Henson.

The Season 3 contestants who were previously eliminated and are, therefore, not part of the Super Nine include T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Here’s the official description for this week’s episode:

“The Masked Singer” “Super Nine” hit the stage, as the finalists from all three groups come together for one mega-competition! Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C” special two-hour episode of “The Masked Singer.”