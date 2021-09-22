‘Masked Singer’ Season 6 Premiere: 2 Contestants Eliminated, but Only One Revealed

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Night 1 of “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere.)

“The Masked Singer” returned to Fox Wednesday with the first half of its two-night Season 6 premiere. The episode ended with a double elimination, as promised in promos, with a previously unannounced twist: Though two contestants were cut from Group A, only one was unmasked.

That’s right, fans will have to tune in Thursday for Night 2 of the singing competition’s sixth-season premiere to find out the identity of the now-eliminated singer Mother Nature. That episode will also see the addition of two Wildcard contestants to the lineup of three remaining competitors from Group A, with one more elimination that night.

We have no idea who those Wildcards will be or who is getting kicked off tomorrow night. So let’s go over what we do know right now, which are the two contestants who won’t be moving on in the competition — Octopus and Mother Nature — and the identity of one of those two: Octopus, who turned out to be Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard.

Along with Octopus and Mother Nature, the Group A contestants who competed on “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere were Pufferfish, Bull and Skunk.

Before he was cut from the show, Octopus sang Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti.” His performance and clue package led the judges to these guesses: Nicole Scherzinger said Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong said Dwight Howard, Jenny McCarthy said Dennis Rodman and Robin Thicke said Joel Embiid.

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Howard about his time as Octopus here.

On Thursday, Mother Nature, who tonight sang Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” will be unmasked at the start of the Season 6 Night 2 premiere of “The Masked Singer.” Then, Bull, Pufferfish and Skunk will go up against those two new Wildcard contestants.

At the end of Wednesday’s premiere, Jeong guessed Mother Nature is Tiffany Haddish, Scherzinger said Tracee Ellis Ross, Thicke also said Ross and McCarthy also said Haddish.

“Masked Singer” fans will need to stay tuned next week to see the first performances from the contestants in Group B, who will remain separated from Group A until they have both been whittled down to one masked singer on each side — after a few Wildcards have been thrown into the mix, of course.

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere continues tomorrow, Thursday, at 8/7c on Fox.