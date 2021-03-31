‘Masked Singer': Here’s Your First Look at Tonight’s ‘Crustacean’ Wildcard Contestant (Exclusive Video)

Don’t be crabby: There’s a new “Masked Singer” episode tonight.

On Wednesday, five “Masked Singer” competitors — including one “Wildcard” contestant — will attempt to scratch and claw their way into an April slot on the Fox show.

Tonight, it’s the Group B Wildcard Round, when guest host Niecy Nash returns to guess alongside panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The subtitle of the episode is “Rule of Claw,” which readers should not take with a grain of sand.

Also Read: PETA Puts Down ABC's 'Pooch Perfect': Dogs Are 'Not Here for Human Amusement' (Exclusive)

While regular host Nick Cannon is not on-camera tonight (he’s still recovering from COVID-19), his voice is all over TheWrap’s exclusive first look at this evening’s Wildcard contestant. Get a clue from his V.O. (and all the puns we’ve been forcing into this post).

“Things are about to get even wilder, because there’s another newcomer here to change the game,” Cannon says in the preview. “And this crustacean is ready to sink his claws into everyone.”

“Who will set sail into the Group B Finals? And who will lose their head?” he continues. “Put your life jackets on.”

Also Read: Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Unleashes Accusations of Dog Abuse From Viewers

Watch the video above. Whoever gets unmasked tonight sends Scherzinger to the floor.

And oh yeah, Nash is completely convinced she used to date Chameleon.

Group B currently consists of Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet. Remaining Group A contestants are Orca, Russian Doll, Seashell and Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine).

Also Read: Good, Dog: ABC's 'Pooch Perfect' Premiere Wins 8 PM in TV Ratings

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 began with 10 scheduled contestants, broken into two groups. After the eliminations of Danny Trejo’s Raccoon, Caitlyn Jenner’s Phoenix and the premiere’s cut of Snail, who turned out to be Kermit the Frog, there are now eight remaining contestants, due to the fact that Orca took over Raccoon’s slot in Group A via last week’s inaugural “Wildcard” round.

Per Fox, “The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.