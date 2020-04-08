‘Masked Singer': Guest Judge Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals Her ‘Community’-Inspired Nickname for Ken Jeong (Exclusive Video)
AND NO ONE ELSE CAN CALL HIM THAT
Jennifer Maas | April 8, 2020 @ 9:14 AM
Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 9:51 AM
Wednesday’s new episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature the return of the Fox singing competition’s fan-favorite smackdown battles, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown’s first-ever stint as guest judge on the show. And in TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s installment, Brown’s arrival is quickly followed by the reveal of her special nickname for “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong.
In the video, which you can view above, host Nick Cannon says he heard Brown has “a cute little nickname” for her fellow “Community” alum.
“Yes, Ken and I call each other bubby,” she said. “It comes from our ‘Community’ time when we were lovers. We were lovers on ‘Community’ and so we call each other bubby to this day.”
“The Masked Singer” returns to its regular one-hour length tonight, following last week’s supersize 2-hour episode, which featured the top nine competitors from Groups A, B and C coming together for the first time to begin their weeks-long battle for Season 3’s golden mask trophy.
The format will be switched up a bit, with just four singers — Turtle, Kangaroo, Astronaut and Night Angel — from the remaining eight contestants competing on tonight’s episode. They will face off in pairs, withe one getting the lowest vote for each face-off competing in the smackdown round. The one who loses the smackdown will be eliminated/unmasked at the end of the episode.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
