Austin Butler and Callum Turner will star in Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” the follow-up to HBO’s miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

“Masters of Air” is based the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, and follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

Butler will star as Major Gale Cleven and Turner will star as Major John Egan.

Tom Hanks and Stephen Spielberg are executive producing the WWII-era drama. It is the third different series in Spielberg and Hank’s “WWII saga,” following “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” both of which aired on HBO. “Masters of Air” was initially in development at HBO back in 2013. Gary Goetzman also executive produces for Hanks’ Playtone.

The series is being written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer.

Butler is also set to star opposite Hanks on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, with Butler portraying the famous musician. Hanks is playing Colonel Tom Parker. Turner is best known for his role as Theseus Scamander in Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” film series.

Hanks starred in Apple TV+’s war movie “Greyhound,” which Spielberg executive produced a reboot of “Amazing Stories” for the streaming service.