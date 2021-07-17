Mat George, ‘She Rates Dogs’ Podcast Co-Host, Dies at 26

Mat George, known for the popular podcast “She Rates Dogs,” has died. He was 26.

On Saturday morning, CBS Los Angeles reported that a 26-year-old male pedestrian had been killed when a white BMW going east on Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Hills struck him. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was not in a marked crosswalk, and the vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later updated the victim as George.

George’s friend and podcast co-host, Michaela Okland, took to Twitter Saturday to confirm the sad news.

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night,” Okland wrote. “I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

Okland’s emotional post was met with immediate shock and condolences from fans, one commenter saying, “Oh my gosh I’m so sorry Mat was such a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.” Another wrote that, under different circumstances, this would’ve been the type of the joke the pair would’ve made together, expressing that they’d half-expected to see George kidding around in the replies.

Named after Okland’s popular social media page, the “She Rates Dogs” podcast focuses on “the journey and the mishaps of dating men” in addition to trending topics and general life advice.

Local police are asking for help to identify the driver of the white BMW involved in the incident.