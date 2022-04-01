Alec Baldwin-Hosted ‘Match Game’ Canceled at ABC

“Match Game,” which Alec Baldwin has hosted since 2016, won’t return to ABC’s lineup next season, and neither will “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Dating Game” and “The Hustler,” a source close to the productions confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

The decision on “Match Game” comes after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Despite the civil lawsuits filed against the actor, the pending cancellation is likely unrelated, according to Variety, which first reported the story.

“Match Game” last taped in 2020 before the pandemic and only ran two new episodes in 2021. “Card Sharks,” hosted by Joel McHale; Sony Pictures TV’s “Celebrity Dating Game,” hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton; and All3Media’s Studio Lambert’s “The Hustler,” which was hosted by Craig Ferguson, have also not aired since 2021. “Match Game and “Card Sharks” are both Fremantle productions.

Meanwhile, “Holey Moley” was previously renewed for a fourth season, which premieres May 4.

A decision has not yet been made about “Supermarket Sweep,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy National College Championship.”

The Steve Harvey-hosted “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck,” hosted by Elizabeth Banks, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” with host Michael Strahan, are all expected to be renewed.