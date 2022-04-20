Matt Bomer is set to star in the upcoming Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers,” Showtime announced Wednesday.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon and tells the love story story of two men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer, who is also an executive producer on the show, will play Hawkins Fuller, who has a lucrative career in politics while keeping behind the scenes. Hawkins is described as a character who “avoids emotional entanglements” until he meets Tim Laughlin, per the network description. Tim is described as “a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.”

The two find themselves falling in love as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn persecute the LGBTQ community, a time in history known as the Lavender Scare. Over the course of four decades, Hawkins and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

The rest of the series’ cast has not yet been announced. “Fellow Travelers” is set to begin production in July.

Bomer will executive produce alongside Ron Nyswaner, Robbie Rogers and Daniel Minahan. Minahan will also direct the first two episodes.