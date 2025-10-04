Matt Damon Surprises Jimmy Kimmel, Reignites Feud Bit: ‘Zero Ratings and No Talent’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had one last surprise guest as his “Brooklyn Week” came to a close, as Matt Damon made unexpected cameo during the comedian’s monologue.

The Oscar winner made his way onto the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage during Friday’s episode, where he dressed in a neon furry mascot costume — reminiscent of Frankie Focus, the new mascot introduced by Governor Kathy Hochul to help kids focus in school.

At first, it wasn’t clear that Damon was under the furry headpiece. However, when the mascot began insulting Kimmel, viewers were clued in that the comedian’s longtime nemesis (as part of a long-running “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” gag) was inside the costume.

“Stop cheering for him. This is breaking and entering,” Kimmel told the audience. “Again! You’ve done this before.”

Damon proceeded to explain the reason for his impromptu visit: “I wore this costume because it’s the last chance to get on the show. I know we’ve had our differences over the years. But, I wanted to be here tonight for your last show ever.”

Here’s where Kimmel had to break the news to his famous frenemy. “This isn’t my last show ever,” Kimmel said. “We have a show Monday.”

Damon responded, “No, but the president cancelled you — which I was a big fan of, by the way. I mean, when he said you had zero ratings and no talent, I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that for years.’”

Watch the full bit below.

The Damon-Kimmel feud dates back to 2005, when during a Season 3 episode the late night host jokingly apologized to the actor for bumping him as they “ran out of time.”

Damon was never actually scheduled to be on the show, but it became a running joke that Kimmel never allowed Damon to appear as a guest on his show. Over the years, Damon has had to “sneak” onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with the help of his celebrity peers, including Ben Affleck and Sarah Silverman.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.