Matt Duffer Says Fans ‘Should Know’ Joseph Quinn Isn’t in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

“Stranger Things” co-creator Matt Duffer put a nail in the conspiracy theory coffin that Joseph Quinn was set for an appearance in Season 5, telling fans definitively Eddie Munson was “fully under that ground.”

Duffer, who is one half of the twin filmmaking team the Duffer Brothers, set the record straight about Quinn’s possible participation in the upcoming season in a new cover story interview with Empire Magazine.

Per Duffer, while he got a kick out of Quinn “toying with people,” he confirmed that the latter’s character was still “dead” after the events of Season 4. The TV producer went on, “No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

In fact, Duffer noted it should’ve been obvious that Quinn wasn’t returning for the final season of “Stranger Things,” given the British actor is booked and busy.

“Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back,” Duffer added. “He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot ‘Stranger Things?’”

Since wrapping his stint on “Stranger Things,” Quinn has starred in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” “Gladiator II,” “Warfare” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

He’s since been cast as George Harrison in the highly anticipated Beatles movie, which also stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Nonetheless, fans have voiced their hope that Quinn would surface — even in a cameo capacity — in the new season, despite the fact his character was fatally attacked by a flock of demobats in the Season 4 finale, titled “The Piggyback.”

After the episode dropped on Netflix, Quinn stayed coy about his future on the series and said he’d “be very up for” a guest spot — much like the one Dacre Montgomery did in Season 4, even though his character Billy had died the season prior.

Though, it’s clear those reticent remarks were less about hiding a cameo and more about adding fuel to the rumor fire.

“Stranger Things” Vol. 1 premieres Nov. 26, with Vol. 2 dropping on Dec. 25. The series finale will air on Dec. 31. Seasons 1–4 are now streaming on Netflix.