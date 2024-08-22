Comic Matt Friend Debuts Tim Walz Impression: ‘Ted Lasso’s Got Nothing on Me’ | Video

Matt Friend dropped a new impression Thursday on CNN, offering his take on the goofy dad persona of Tim Walz.

“I’m the best dang coach you’ve ever seen — Ted Lasso’s got nothing on me,” Friend as the Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor said on CNN. “I’m feeling good about it, feeling great about our chances — Bill Belichick could take a note.”

Friend opened up his impression of the jovial potential VP by going full coach, telling anchor Jim Acosta, “We’re in the fourth quarter, Jim. We’ve got a few minutes to go in the game. But I’ve gotta tell you — you’ve gotta mind your own damn business. Do whatever you want, but let the government stay outta your own body.”

He also offered a preview of how Harris and Walz could celebrate a presidential win.

“And I’ve got to tell you one last thing — when we win this dang thang, Kamala Harris gonna take a big thing of Gatorade and pour it all over my face,” Friend said in his Walz impression.

Friend noted that he’s been working on his Walz, adding, “I think the Walz is getting better” — CNN’s Acosta agreed, praising the bit of Minnesota the comedian sprinkled in.

“I can’t wait for the J.D. Vance debate. Just get off the couch, J.D., and come debate me,” Friend added after providing a bit of his Trump impression.

Young master impressionist Friend, just 26 years old, has made a name for himself with a wide-ranging collection of impressions, including performing at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year. He also just launched a podcast, “Friend in High Places,” with “Real Time” host Bill Maher as his first guest — where Maher called the day Trump was shot one of his favorite days of the year.

At one point, Friend dropped into his Maher impression to deliver a “New Rule” — that DNC speakers need to make sure their speeches aren’t an hour long. When Acosta mentioned that Bill Clinton may have needed that suggestion Wednesday night, Friend did a little bit of Clinton, before getting self-deprecating.

“I’m like a glorified parrot. I’m just happy to be here, CNN,” Friend said.

The comedian managed to deliver some of his celebrity impressions to the celebs themselves, as well as those connected with the impressions, such as doing his Barack Obama impression with Kamala Harris, Bill Maher impression to Maher himself, and his Trump impression with both Alec Baldwin and Michael Cohen.

“It’s getting a little too meta now,” Friend admitted. “It’s kind of weird.”

Friend shared a few impressions of CNN contributors that he’s been working on, including of David Axelrod, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s drunken New Year’s Eve giggle.

You can watch Matt Friend’s entire interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta in the video above.