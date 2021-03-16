The Bachelor

ABC

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Finds Some Love, but ‘The Voice’ Finds a Bigger Audience

by | March 16, 2021 @ 8:48 AM

Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted” return isn’t wanted by that many Americans

No broken hearts here: ABC topped Monday in the key demo’s ratings with the finale of Matt James’ “Bachelor” season. NBC and “The Voice” drew more total viewers, however.

Last night, Fox brought back “America’s Most Wanted.” It turns out, the return wasn’t wanted by all that many Americans. Also worth mentioning, The CW premiered Season 3 of “Bulletproof.” The Nielsen numbers for the cop drama imported from Britain were full of holes.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Music Documentaries Billie Eilish Charli XCX Tom Petty Bee Gees

From Billie Eilish to the Bee Gees: Why Music Documentaries Are Booming
The Bachelor MATT JAMES

‘The Bachelor': Matt James Has Already Broken Up With His Final Choice
grammys oscars golden globes ratings

Can Oscars Avoid the Ratings Disaster Felt by the Golden Globes and Grammys?
grammys trevor noah 2021

Grammys Shed 10 Million Viewers From Last Year, Set New Low
Americas Most Wanted

Why ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Is the Only True-Crime Show That Gives You a Chance to ‘Do Something’
Billie Eilish

Grammys Producers Already Know 2021 Show Will Set Record-Low Ratings – Here’s Why
President Biden Delivers Primetime Address To Nation On Next Phase Of Pandemic

Joe Biden’s First Primetime Presidential Address Tops Trump’s in Broadcast Viewers
broadway concert venue covid change pandemic

The Live Show Must Go on in Post-Pandemic World – But When?
bill hemmer fox news covid

How Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Others Survived the Broadcast-From-Home Era
streaming pandemic package

How Stay-at-Home Orders Supercharged Streaming’s TV Takeover
big tech covid pandemic

Big Tech Got $3 Trillion Bigger During the Pandemic – and Became a Bigger Target