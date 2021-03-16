Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted” return isn’t wanted by that many Americans

Last night, Fox brought back “America’s Most Wanted.” It turns out, the return wasn’t wanted by all that many Americans. Also worth mentioning, The CW premiered Season 3 of “Bulletproof.” The Nielsen numbers for the cop drama imported from Britain were full of holes.

No broken hearts here: ABC topped Monday in the key demo’s ratings with the finale of Matt James’ “Bachelor” season. NBC and “The Voice” drew more total viewers, however.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” season finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/9 and 5.7 million total viewers. The annual “After the Final Rose” talk show at 10 landed a 1.3/8 and 5.3 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in viewers with 6.2 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.1/7 and 7.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” got a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million total viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 4.7 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.4/2 and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” got a 0.4/3 and 5 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 2.5 million. Following a rerun, the return of “America’s Most Wanted” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million total viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 500,000. “The Bulletproof” season premiere at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 529,000 total viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.1/1 and 471,000 total viewers.