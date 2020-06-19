WWE Is ‘Looking Into’ Candy Cartwright’s Assault Accusation, but Not Pulling Matt Riddle From ‘SmackDown’ Debut (Exclusive)

WWE is “looking into” Candy Cartwright’s accusation that Matt Riddle choked her in a car and pressured her into oral sex in 2018. A person with knowledge of the pro-wrestling company’s booking plans told TheWrap that WWE is not pulling Riddle from his “Friday Night SmackDown” debut on Fox this evening.

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” WWE said in a statement to TheWrap.

Tonight’s “SmackDown,” and thus Riddle’s debut, was pre-taped, a second person with knowledge of the plan told us.

TheWrap reached out to Cartwright via email, but we did not immediately hear back. We reached out to Riddle, both directly and through his sports-marketing team, but we did not immediately hear back.

We also reached out to Fox Sports for comment on Cartwright’s accusations, though we did not immediately hear back.

Having joined the “SmackDown” brand, Riddle is now a member of WWE’s main roster. The former mixed martial artist, who calls himself the “King of Bros,” had thrived in the NXT ranks. Riddle has made headlines on wrestling blogs for feuding with legendary professional wrestling Bill Goldberg, known as “Goldberg” in WCW and WWE, away from the mat.

Cartwright has wrestled off-and-on in Shine wrestling since 2016. She is currently the Evolve Wrestling social media ambassador.

“I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long,” Cartwright wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout“

“Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick,'” she continued. “When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating.”

Cartwright concluded her thread: “It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”

Cartwright’s tweets are posted below.

“SmackDown” airs Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fox.