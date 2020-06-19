WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Denies Assault Accusation, Says Candy Cartwright Is ‘Stalking’ Him

The attorney for WWE wrestler Matt Riddle says Candy Cartwright’s accusation that he choked her and pressured her to perform oral sex on him in a car in 2018 is “completely false.”

Calling the accusation “another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community,” Riddle’s lawyer says they “have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family.”

See the full statement below.

The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

Cartwright has not responded to TheWrap’s requests for further clarification on her accusations.

On Friday, WWE said the following:

Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.

The company says it is “looking into” Cartwright’s accusation, but WWE is not pulling Riddle from his “Friday Night SmackDown” debut tonight, a person with knowledge of production told TheWrap. The episode was pre-taped, a second person told us.

Having joined the “SmackDown” brand, Riddle is now a member of WWE’s main roster. The former mixed martial artist, who calls himself the “King of Bros,” had thrived in the NXT ranks. Riddle has made headlines on wrestling blogs for feuding with legendary professional wrestling Bill Goldberg, known as “Goldberg” in WCW and WWE, away from the mat.

Cartwright has wrestled off-and-on in Shine wrestling since 2016. She is currently the Evolve Wrestling social media ambassador.

“I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long,” Cartwright wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout“

“Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick,'” she continued. “When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating.”

Read more from the Twitter thread, including screenshots of conversations Cartwright says she had with Matt and his wife Lisa Riddle, here.

The professional wrestling world was rocked on Thursday and Friday when (mostly) women posted their stories of misconduct and abuse in the business with the hashtag #SpeakingOut.