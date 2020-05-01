Matteo De Cosmo, Art Director on ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘The Punisher,’ Dies at 52 of COVID-19 Complications

Matteo De Cosmo, an art director who has worked on “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher” and the series “Emergence,” died of complications from COVID-19 on April 21. He was 52.

De Cosmo was a New York-based art director who had worked on both film and TV projects, including several at ABC Studios. Most recently, he was working on a pilot for the series “Harlem’s Kitchen,” which had its production shut down this past March.

“Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him,” “Harlem’s Kitchen” showrunner Zahir McGhee said in a statement. “The entire ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’ family extends our deepest condolences to Matteo’s wife, Aris, his son, Marcello, and the countless friends and family that mourn his passing.”

“Our NY film community is small. We are shattered to learn of Matteo’s passing. He was a true, collaborative artist who brought happiness to every show he worked on. He will be greatly missed,” “Harlem’s Kitchen” line producer Gail Barringer, with whom he worked on several projects, added.

ABC Studios, producer of that pilot and several other series on which De Cosmo served as art director, released the following statement: “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away. He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” ABC Studios said in a statement.

De Cosmo is survived by his wife Aris and his son Marcello.