Matthew McConaughey’s ears were put to the test Thursday night on “The Tonight Show” when Jimmy Fallon challenged him to a game of “Off Songs, Song Off” in which they have to identify popular songs played in the absolute wrong key — but the host let his guest have at least one victory.

The “Interstellar” actor’s knowledge of pop music was no match for Fallon, a veteran of his own Wheel of Musical Impressions with years of comedic experience imitating artists like Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Bob Dylan.

Plus, Fallon’s band, The Roots, were at the top of their game that evening, doing challenging renditions of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA,” which completely evaded McConaughey but which Fallon guessed immediately,” and Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World,” which McConaughey hummed along to but still ended up bested by Fallon’s quick recall.

It wasn’t until The Roots waded into country music that McConaughey got into his element. He correctly guessed Kenney Chesney’s “The Gambler,” leaving Fallon with a look of surprise.

But still, the host was the overall winner, stealing “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts before McConaughey even had a chance to fight back.

Watch the two stars adorably duke it out in the video above.