Matthew Morrison to Star in ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’ Holiday Special at NBC

Matthew Morrison is set to star in a taped two-hour production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” at NBC, which will be filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London and air next month.

The “Glee” alum will play the curmudgeonly Grinch himself for the televised musical adaptation of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which will air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Per NBC, “Dr. Seuss’ famous book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.”

Along with Morrison, NBC’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” stars Denis O’Hare (“Big Little Lies”) as the old version of The Grinch’s dog, Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and newcomer Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”) as Cindy-Lou Who. An ensemble of musical theater actors from London’s West End will complete the cast.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience,” Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special Programs at NBC Entertainment, said. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison added. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” will be stage directed by Max Webster and directed for television by Julia Knowles, based on book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin.

The two-hour event is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum and James Sanna serve as executive producers. Morrison also serves as a producer on the telecast.

Matthew Morrison is represented by Podwall Entertainment, ICM Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.