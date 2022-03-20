Maury Povich Talk Show to End After 31 Seasons

Maury Povich is retiring and bringing an end to his tabloid talk show “Maury” in September after 31 long seasons and 24 with NBCUniversal.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Maury said in a statement. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!'”

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added, “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course. Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

“Maury” is executive produced by Paul Faulhaber. It is distributed in national syndication by Syndication Studios and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind “The Steve Wilkos Show,” “The Jerry Springer Show” and “Judge Jerry.”

Povich is the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television.