Wendy Williams Addresses Health Rumors, Legal Issues: ‘I Have the Mind and Body of a 25-Year-Old’

Wendy Williams insists she is “absolutely” of sound mind, as she addressed her legal troubles with her bank.

In a new interview that aired on “GMA” Thursday, the TV talk show host, who has been on hiatus from her eponymous show for months while she deals with health issues, opened up — by phone — about what she thinks is going on with Wells Fargo, her bank, which she says has frozen her accounts.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account,” Williams told “GMA.” “And I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard working person.”

As previously reported by TheWrap, last month Wells Fargo requested a hearing from the New York Supreme Court to legally determine if Williams should be considered an “incapacitated person” who needs a temporary guardianship. The bank told TheWrap on Thursday that it has “nothing to add.”

During the “GMA” segment, Williams insisted she is doing well health-wise, commenting, “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled recently, and a new show launched in its time slot helmed by former guest host Sherri Shepherd.

When the “GMA” reporter asked Williams if she’s ready to come back and host a show, she said yes — in a couple of months.

“Give me about three months,” she said. “There are private things that I have to deal with. And then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and be ready to do my thing.”