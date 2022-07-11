‘Winning Time’ Co-Creator Max Borenstein Extends Deal at HBO

“Winning Time” co-creator Max Borenstein has extended his deal with HBO.

On Monday, the premium cable network confirmed Borenstein’s deal has been extended another three years.

As part of his deal, Borenstein will develop new content for HBO.

“HBO is why I want to make TV. (I know, I know, it’s not TV, but…) For as long as I can remember, they have blazed the trail for risky storytelling on screens big and small, and working on ‘Winning Time’ with Casey [Bloys], Francesca [Orsi] and their team has been the highlight of my career. I can imagine no better collaborators and no better creative home,” the showrunner said in a statement.

Borenstein’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” recently completed its first season. It was renewed for Season 2 in May.

“Max Borenstein is an unparalleled talent who brings every fiber of his being to telling stories and shaping characters that inspire us and challenge the status quo. Getting the chance to collaborate with him over the years and across ‘Winning Time’ only affirmed our eagerness to expand a deeper partnership with him now and in the years to come,” Orsi said in a statement.

Borenstein is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law and ID-PR.

The producer first signed a two-year deal with HBO back in 2020.