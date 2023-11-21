Max, Hulu, Paramount+ Offer Cut-Rate Deals for Black Friday

Max, Hulu and Paramount+ have slashed the monthly price of their ad-supported streaming services for Black Friday, dangling deals that could juice their subscriber rates as the holiday season gets underway.

Max slashed its monthly price for its ad-supported tier by 70%, to $2.99, from its regular rate of $9.99.

The sale price is available through Monday for new and returning Max customers via max.com. Roku, Google Play and AppleTV users, and new customers via Amazon Fire, can also grab the discount. The streamer’s B/R Sports, which includes livestreamed NBA, NHL and MLB games, is included in the price.

The promotion expires after six months, when the service will jump back up to $9.99.

Hulu is going six months better, with an even deeper discount, offering its ad-supported service for 99 cents per month for a year, an 87% cut from the typical $7.99 price. New customers can add Disney+ for $2 per month more for a year, when the subscription will revert to $7.99.

The deal is available to new subscribers and returning subscribers who left the service at least one month ago. Subscribers who already have a Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundle account are not eligible.

Like the Max deal, it’s a limited time offer, ending Tuesday.

Hulu is also offering a 99-cent deal for Starz on Hulu for six months, after which the price will jump to $9.99. The discount Starz subscription requires a Hulu base plan.

And Paramount+ has a deal for a 67% discount, cutting the price of its “essential” tier to $1.98 per month, down from $5.99. It’s also offering Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.96, dropping from $11.99.

The promotional prices on the Paramount options expire after just three months, but with live NFL on CBS available through the streamer, the discounts could draw in subscribers through the end of the football season.

Peacock is not offering any Black Friday discounts on its website.

Amazon’s Prime Video is offering up to 50% off TV and movie titles through Thursday, but does not have a streaming offer up on the site. Prime Video is one feature of Amazon’s wider Prime service, which offers free delivery and other benefits for Amazon customers.

Meanwhile, the nation’s top streamer, Netflix, is diving into Black Friday, but its focus appears to be merchandise related to its shows.

From a “Stranger Things” version of the classic board game Monopoly to “Squid Game” action figures to a “Bridgerton” plush corgie, the streamer is offering discounts on a wide range of products with prices cut 30% though Dec. 3, but has no offers on its site for streaming deals.