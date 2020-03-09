Stars took to Twitter to remember Max von Sydow, the prolific Swedish actor best known for “The Exorcist” and “The Seventh Seal.” The two-time Oscar-nominated actor died Sunday at age 90.

Mia Farrow and Seth Meyers lead the tributes to the Oscar-nominated actor Monday.

Farrow, the actress known for the 1968 classic “Rosemary’s Baby,” left a heartfelt message next to a photo of von Sydow in his younger years.

Also Read: Mart Crowley, 'The Boys in the Band' Playwright, Dies at 84

“Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other,” Farrow wrote.

Meyers replied to a photo posted by New York Times’ culture reporter David Itzkoff of Sydow in the 1983 comedy “Strange Brew.” “This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more!” Meyers wrote.

“Clerks” filmmaker Kevin Smith also took a moment to remember the actor who appeared in highbrow films as well as low-brow Hollywood fare like 1980’s cult classic “Flash Gordon” and 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Also Read: Nicholas Tucci, 'You're Next' and 'Channel Zero' Star, Dies at 38

“The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match. Farewell, Max von Sydow,” he wrote. “You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first.”

“Farewell to Max Von Sydow, delightfully sinister as Ming the Merciless in ‘Flash Gordon,'” wrote “Little Britain” actor David Walliams.

“A glorious actor and presence. I can’t tell you how many times he’s inspired characters of mine. Rest In Peace,” wrote “Family Guy” and “MADtv” actor Piotr Michael.

Also Read: Danny Tidwell, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Runner-Up, Dies at 35

“Thank you Max von Sydow,” wrote former “Coyote Ugly” actor and television personality John Fugelsang, along with a list of several films the later Swedish actor was known for including “Pelle The Conqueror” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other ???? pic.twitter.com/ENdcB9bPKZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 9, 2020

This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more! https://t.co/JHextSeYEe — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 9, 2020

The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match. Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first. https://t.co/ltytehF5Rm — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 9, 2020

Farewell to Max Von Sydow, delightfully sinister as Ming the Merciless in ‘Flash Gordon’. pic.twitter.com/epoWQKMypY — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 9, 2020

A glorious actor and presence. I can’t tell you how many times he’s inspired characters of mine. Rest In Peace #MaxVonSydow https://t.co/dwpZnzBx0r — Piotr Michael (@ThisIsPiotr) March 9, 2020

The Seventh Seal

Wild Strawberries

The Greatest Story Every Told

The Passion of Anna

The Exorcist

3 Days of the Condor

Strange Brew

Hannah and Her Sisters

Pelle The Conqueror

The Best Intentions

Hamsun (his most underrated role)

The Force Awakens Thank you Max von Sydow — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 9, 2020

“