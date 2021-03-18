Maya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard

Maya Rudolph will star on a new comedy series at Apple TV+ from Alan Yang (“Little America,” “Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock,” “Forever”), the streaming service said Thursday.

Per Apple, the untitled half-hour show, which has received a straight-to-series order, will follow “SNL” alum Rudolph’s character, Molly, “a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.”

The comedy is created and written by Yang and Hubbard, who will executive produce the show alongside Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with partners Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will executive produce as well.

The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang, following the anthology series “Little America.” The project would also join a growing lineup of comedy series at Apple, including the much-beloved and critically acclaimed Jason Sudeikis series “Ted Lasso,” animated series “Central Park,” the Hailee Steinfeld-led Emily Dickinson comedy “Dickinson,” Rob McElhenney’s “Mythic Quest” and the upcoming Lorne Michaels-produced musical show “Schmigadoon!”

Best known for her seven-season run on “Saturday Night Live” — and her multiple recent returns in the role of now-Vice President Kamala Harris — Rudolph’s other notable credits include the shows “Big Mouth,” “Bless the Harts,” “The Good Place” and “Forever.” On the film side, she’s starred in “Bridesmaids,” “Away We Go,” “The Way Way Back” and “Inherent Vice.”

