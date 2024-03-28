No, Maya Rudolph isn’t starring in a reboot of “The Golden Girls” with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Lisa Kudrow. And she has a message for whoever created that fake post that’s gone viral: “f— you.”

That said, during her appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, Rudolph did have a good laugh at the idea of this reboot, calling it “fascinating.” To be clear though, it is not actually happening.

She particularly enjoyed the fact that, in the fake poster that went viral, only Amy Poehler and Lisa Kudrow were fully edited to look much older.

“I think they gave up,” Rudolph joked. “They worked so hard on these two. And then Amy, they were like ‘We got to put wrinkles in her face.’ And then they were like ‘That’s good.’”

Rudolph also marveled at the idea that the fake series was given 1o episodes, and that Meyers actually had people asking him if the announcement was real. But, Rudolph did want to relay a message.

“I just want to say, for Amy: whoever did this, f— you,” she deadpanned. “But I have other ideas!”

At that, Meyers pulled out a handful of new posters that Rudolph supposedly made, in which she photoshopped the women’s faces into other popular sitcoms, including “Full House,” “Happy Days” and “Three’s Company” (which, of course, she turned into “Four’s Company”).

You can watch Maya Rudolph’s full conversation with Seth Meyers in the video above.