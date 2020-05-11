Mayim Bialik Comedy ‘Call Me Kat’ Ordered to Series at Fox

Bialik and Jim Parson-produced multicam comedy will premiere at midseason

| May 11, 2020 @ 6:00 AM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 6:07 AM
Mayim Bialik

Getty Images

Fox has ordered the Mayim Bialik-led comedy “Call Me Kat” to series. The half-hour, multicamera show — which previously had a series commitment from the network and was set to film its pilot before production shutdown — will premiere at midseason.

“Call Me Kat,” based on a BBC U.K. series called “Miranda,” stars the “Big Bang Theory” alum as Kat, “a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can NOT have everything you want — and still be happy,” according to its logline. “Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Along with Bialik, the comedy’s cast includes Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila, Kyla Pratt as Randi, Cheyenne Jackson as Max and Leslie Jordan as Phil.

Also Read: Fox Fall Schedule: '9-1-1' Moves to Midseason, 'L.A.'s Finest' Season 1 Comes Over From Spectrum

The series was created by Darlene Hunt (“The Big C”), who wrote the pilot and executive produces the show alongside Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, the creator of “Miranda.” Eric Norsoph and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught are producers.

“Call Me Kat” hails from That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

News that “Call Me Kat” had been ordered to series at Fox came via the network’s unveiling of its fall 2020 slate on Monday, in which it was noted the Bialik comedy would debut at midseason. You can see the full schedule here.

