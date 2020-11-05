Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and More Politicians Read ‘Mean Tweets,’ Including One by Trump (Video)

Looking for a way to pass the time while we await the results of the 2020 presidential election? Don’t worry, Jimmy Kimmel has got you covered with his latest edition of “Mean Tweets,” featuring political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Ted Cruz reading some nasty social media commentary about themselves.

In the “Political Edition” of the popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment, which aired during Wednesday’s show, Sanders, Warren and Cruz, along with Andrew Yang, Anthony Scaramucci, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, John Kerry, Al Franken, John Kasich, Pete Buttigieg, Adam Schiff and Mike Bloomberg, sit down with their phones to read off some scathing tweets skewering everything from their personalities to the way they look to, well, their politics, of course.

Congressman Schiff got a special treat while reciting his assigned tweet, as that one was written by President Donald Trump himself.

“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing [sic] Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” read the U.S. Representative for California’s 28th congressional district. “Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the world little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!”

“First of all, it’s not a hyphen,” Schiff said, referring to the apostrophe that Trump had been calling out. “Secondly, what the f—? You’re the president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Sanders read this one off, “Bernie Sanders seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour,” adding, “Well, not quite, but I do hope that the workers of Walmart can eventually earn a living wage with decent benefits.”

And Cruz had the pleasure of quoting this: “If Templeton the rat from Charlotte’s Web had a successful rat cousin he hated for being an unctuous slime ball it would be Ted Cruz.”

Watch the full video above for more “Mean Tweets.”