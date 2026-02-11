Disney Hires Tricia Wood as EVP and Head of Casting

Disney has hired veteran casting executive Tricia Wood as its new head of casting and EVP, reporting to David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.

Wood comes to the studio from Paramount, where she served as EVP of Casting since 2020 on films like “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and “IF.” Outside of Paramount, she has served as the head of casting on films like “Twilight” and the Oscar-winning films “La La Land” and “CODA,” winning multiple Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America.

At Disney, Wood will work with Greenbaum and filmmakers on productions at Walt Disney Pictures, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Among the upcoming releases Wood will work on is a remake of Disney’s “Tangled,” which has cast Teagan Croft and Milo Mannheim as its leads.

The studio’s new executive hire came just a week after Disney announced its Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as its next CEO. Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment and largely seen as D’Amaro’s main competition for the CEO job, will become President and Chief Creative Officer in a newly created position.

Both roles will take effect on March 18. Iger will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on Dec. 31, 2026.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO,” James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, said at the time.

Wood’s hiring was first reported by Deadline.