Tricia Wood and Deborah Aquila have been hired as EVPs of Casting for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The duo previously headed Aquila Wood Casting on behalf of Lionsgate. They will act as one cohesive team, but Aquila will run point on TV, reporting to Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios; Wood will run point for the film side, reporting to Wyck Godfrey, President of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group. Geraldine Leder, Paramount’s SVP of Casting will report to Aquila, while VP of Casting Monika Mikkelsen has transitioned to a new role as the dedicated casting executive for Paramount Animation.

Aquila is a member of the CSA as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Her most recent films include Paramount’s “The Tomorrow War,” “La La Land,” and “Wonder.” She previously worked at Paramount from 1993-99 as SVP of Features Casting.

Wood began her career in 1993 as an intern at Paramount in the Features Casting Department under the tutelage of Aquila. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Together, Aquila and Wood have shared casting credits on over 150 feature films and television pilots.