The New ‘60 Minutes’: Bari Weiss’ Shakeup Is a Bellwether for Her CBS Strategy

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Welcome back to “The Media Front.”

The names are new. The questions hanging over “60 Minutes” aren’t.

Nick Bilton, just two months in as executive producer, this week introduced Ross Douthat, Sebastian Junger, Gianna Toboni and Trevor Phillips as the newest correspondents on television’s most influential newsmagazine. On paper, they’re personnel announcements. Inside the television business, they’re being viewed as something much larger: the first major editorial decisions of the post-Bill Owens era — and the first public indication of where Bari Weiss intends to take CBS News’ flagship franchise.

The hires matter because they represent the first true test of the network’s new leadership.

Conversations with multiple people close to CBS News suggest “60 Minutes” has become the place where Weiss’ vision for the news division will ultimately be judged. If the organization is entering a new editorial era, executives, competitors and journalists alike believe the clearest evidence won’t emerge on weekday broadcasts. It’ll appear on Sunday nights.

“60 Minutes” remains one of television’s most successful and trusted news brands, attracting millions of viewers while maintaining something increasingly rare in modern media: institutional credibility. Audiences don’t simply watch “60 Minutes” for who’s on camera. They watch because they trust what the brand represents.

The challenge isn’t replacing correspondents or introducing new storytelling techniques. It’s proving the program can evolve without weakening the editorial standards and institutional trust that have defined it for nearly six decades. If the transition succeeds, CBS News will have demonstrated that even one of journalism’s most established franchises can modernize without sacrificing its identity. If it fails, every future editorial decision — from correspondent hires to story selection — will be viewed through the lens of whether leadership tampered with the one franchise that didn’t need fixing.

One veteran TV news executive described “60 Minutes” as an institution whose editorial culture has been built over generations. Leadership can influence hiring, story selection and editorial priorities, the executive said, but credibility isn’t inherited with a new executive producer. It’s earned over time — and only if viewers continue believing the journalism comes first.

Bilton’s first correspondent class reflects a broader definition of who belongs on “60 Minutes.” Douthat arrives as one of America’s best-known opinion columnists. Junger built his reputation through books and documentaries. Toboni comes from Vice News’ investigative tradition. Phillips spent decades covering international affairs for British television. Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell also assumes an expanded reporting role.

Former correspondent Cecilia Vega has publicly discussed editorial disagreements inside the broadcast. Scott Pelley leveled damning charges about editorial interference. Owens is gone. Anderson Cooper has departed. Against that backdrop, every personnel move is now being scrutinized for clues about where the program is headed.

The network has maintained that “60 Minutes” remains committed to the journalism that built its reputation, while Bilton has emphasized continuity even as he talks about reaching new audiences and embracing new forms of storytelling.

Those goals aren’t necessarily incompatible. But institutions like “60 Minutes” rarely reinvent themselves overnight. They evolve carefully because audiences trust the brand as much as the people who deliver the stories.

The new correspondents are news. What follows may determine something much larger: whether CBS News can guide television’s most prestigious news franchise into a new era without diminishing the credibility that made it indispensable in the first place.

Now, on to the rest of this week’s Media Front column. If you want this newsletter directly to your inbox every Sunday morning, check your WrapPRO newsletter settings.

How TikTok Is Rewiring Local TV News

For years, local TV stations treated TikTok as an afterthought — a place to recycle clips once the evening newscast was over.

That mindset is rapidly changing.

As I reported this week, broadcasters across the country are increasingly reorganizing newsroom workflows around the short-form video platform, reflecting a broader realization that younger audiences aren’t simply watching news differently. They’re discovering it differently, too.

Instead of treating TikTok as another distribution channel, many stations are beginning to incorporate the platform into the editorial process itself. Reporters are being asked to produce vertical video alongside traditional television packages. Newsrooms are creating platform-specific explainers and behind-the-scenes content. Some station groups have even assembled dedicated teams focused on short-form video strategy.

The objective isn’t simply generating viral moments. It’s reaching viewers who may never tune into the 6 p.m. newscast but still want reliable local journalism delivered in the format they use most.

That’s a notable evolution for an industry that spent much of the past decade viewing digital platforms primarily as places to distribute journalism after it had already been produced.

Now, that doesn’t mean local newsrooms are abandoning traditional reporting standards. If anything, station executives argue the opposite: the reporting remains the same, but the storytelling has to evolve if broadcasters hope to remain relevant with the next generation of viewers.

That’s a far more consequential shift than simply adding another social media account.

My full piece: Verified, Vertical: How Local TV Is Tapping TikTok to Fight for Gen Z’s Attention

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ABC Presses Its Case Against the FCC

ABC is taking its fight with the Federal Communications Commission to the next level. The Disney-owned broadcaster this week filed a 109-page opposition urging the agency to reject challenges to the early renewal of its owned-and-operated television station licenses, arguing the proceeding has drifted far beyond routine broadcast oversight and into an attempt to pressure the network over its journalism.

The filing is the company’s most comprehensive pushback yet against FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, whose scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses has become one of the most closely watched regulatory battles in the media industry. ABC argues the commission is misusing the license renewal process in a way that threatens not only the company, but the broader principle of editorial independence.

Among the network’s arguments: more than 150,000 public comments have been submitted in the proceeding, with the overwhelming majority supporting license renewal, alongside hundreds of local organizations, elected officials and community groups. ABC also contends the FCC has received no credible evidence that would justify departing from the commission’s longstanding practice of routinely renewing broadcast licenses.

The stakes extend well beyond Disney. Press freedom organizations and First Amendment advocates have increasingly warned that using broadcast licensing as leverage against editorial decisions could establish a precedent with implications across the television industry. ABC echoed that concern, arguing the commission’s approach risks chilling news organizations that depend on government-issued broadcast licenses.

The FCC is expected to decide in the coming days whether to dismiss the challenges or move the proceeding toward a formal hearing. Either outcome is likely to shape the next phase of an increasingly high-profile confrontation between Washington regulators and one of the country’s largest media companies—and could provide an early indication of how aggressively the commission intends to wield its authority over broadcasters going forward.

Check out Tess Patton’s full piece: ABC Calls on FCC to Dismiss Early Renewal License Review: ‘Untimely and Unwarranted’

Washington Post’s Opinion Column Enters Yet Another Chapter

Adam O’Neal’s departure after just one year as The Washington Post’s opinion editor marks another turning point in owner Jeff Bezos’ still-unfinished effort to remake one of American journalism’s most influential opinion pages. O’Neal announced Friday that he’ll step down Aug. 31, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure defined less by day-to-day editing than by executing Bezos’ directive to refocus the section around “personal liberties and free markets.”

O’Neal inherited a role that had already become one of the most closely watched jobs in media after former opinion editor David Shipley exited rather than lead Bezos’ new editorial vision. Over the past year, that transformation extended beyond philosophy to personnel, with buyouts, staff departures and a broader reshaping of the section’s identity—all unfolding against wider upheaval at the newspaper.

In a memo to staff, O’Neal said the section had become “more relevant, accessible and consequential” during his tenure and pointed to audience and subscription gains. Acting publisher Jeff D’Onofrio praised his work, saying Post Opinions had become “more balanced in perspective, more financially sustainable and more accessible to readers than ever before,” while indicating leadership transition plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

The larger question now isn’t simply who replaces O’Neal. It’s whether Bezos’ opinion strategy has reached a stable endpoint or remains a work in progress. Since first announcing his vision for the section, the billionaire owner has overseen a succession of high-profile leadership changes and editorial controversies. O’Neal’s exit adds another leadership change to that ongoing experiment — and raises fresh questions about where the Post’s ideological and business strategy goes next.

My piece here: Washington Post Opinion Editor Adam O’Neal to Step Down After One Year

Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman of A+E Global Media

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From me: “Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Sports After DUI Arrest“