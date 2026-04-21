Alex Jones went completely topless while raging over The Onion’s move to acquire his far-right, conspiracy theory-based website InfoWars.

It all went down Monday when Jones crashed the set of “The War Room” during the program’s live broadcast with host Harrison Smith. Jones, who said the parody publication had stolen “the shirt off his back,” explained that he is taking legal action against The Onion.

“The whole thing’s about defaming me,” Jones said. “You can’t take something over and then act like you’re somebody, even if you say it’s a parody. You could do a parody of somebody, but not if you took something from them. I’ve already checked with lawyers, so they’re in deep s—t. I’m already suing the Democrat Party law firms, already got civil rights lawsuits. Look, just because you’re wearing my shirt don’t mean you’re me, so let’s be 100% clear about that.”

Watch the clip below.

Shirtless Alex Jones Jumps in to Explain the TRUTH About the Deceivers at THE ONION: “They’re In Deep Sh*t… Just Because You’re Wearing My Shirt, Don’t Mean You’re Me!”@HarrisonHSmith



🔴WATCH LIVE NOW NOW NOW NOW!👇https://t.co/qwRESE12vh pic.twitter.com/BjaVKk7OQq — INFOWARS (@infowars) April 20, 2026

On Monday, The Onion made its latest proposal to transform Infowars into a satirical conspiracy website and is awaiting court approval, which is the latest turn in a long-running legal battle tied to Jones.

A court-appointed administrator overseeing Infowars asked a judge in a Travis County District Court on Monday to approve a licensing agreement that would allow The Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, to operate the site. The Onion hopes to remake Infowars into a comedy-focused platform that satirizes conspiracy culture.



During his rant, Jones claimed that “the left” is trying to “silence” him.

“This is what the left do,” he said. “They try to silence you, then they misrepresent who you are. They’re body snatchers! They’re skin walkers! They literally take your skin! This is gonna backfire big time, folks.”

The agreement negotiated between The Onion and the administrator will not take effect unless approved by a judge. Jones, who continues to operate Infowars and host his weekday broadcast, could also appeal, leaving the site’s future uncertain for now.

The dispute stems from massive defamation judgments against Jones for repeated false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Families of victims sued in Texas and Connecticut, winning judgments totaling more than $1 billion. Jones later filed for bankruptcy, triggering efforts to liquidate assets tied to Infowars to help satisfy those debts.









