MS NOW Promotes Ali Velshi to Chief Data Reporter

Ali Velshi’s role at MS NOW is expanding ahead of the midterm election cycle, with the anchor being promoted to chief data reporter for the cable news channel.

The journalist will now provide real-time polling and voting analysis on election nights, in addition to hosting his titular weekend morning show “Velshi,” his “Velshi Banned Book Club” podcast and his weekly “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle” YouTube Live series with Stephanie Ruhle.

“On big political nights, the numbers tell the story of participation, power, and choice. Voters decide elections, and the data lets us watch those decisions take shape in real time,” Velshi said in a Wednesday statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide viewers through primaries, election nights, and major political moments with context, transparency and a focus on the facts.”

“I’ve had the privilege of learning from Ali for the last twenty-plus years in various newsrooms. One of his many gifts is his unique ability to take complex data and make it digestible,” MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler added. “Ali will guide our audience through the real-time information that will determine the outcomes of the midterm and presidential elections. I’m thrilled Ali will bring his understanding of public opinion and voters to our election coverage in the years ahead.”

Velshi joined MSNBC in 2016 and has often filled in as the Friday host for “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” He has also served as a correspondent for NBC News, as well as roles at CNN and Al Jazeera America.