Atlanta Journal-Constitution Eliminates 5 Executive Roles in Leadership Shake-Up

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is eliminating five senior executive roles in what its publisher called the “first step” toward a streamlined operating model for 2027.

The Cox-owned publication is parting ways with Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Sharmi Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer Amie Green, Chief Operating Officer Erin Malone, Head of Content Development and Production Samantha Stamler and Head of People Lindsey Robbins, according to an internal memo obtained by TheWrap.

Status first reported the leadership shake-up Wednesday.

Gandhi, Green, Malone and Stamler will remain at the AJC through Dec. 31 to help with the transition. Robbins will depart Oct. 1.

“These changes are a first step toward defining a more simplified model for the AJC — one that continues to sharpen our focus on content, products and revenue growth while also aligning with the business realities facing the media industry and local news,” president and publisher Paul Curran told employees.

The company will determine how work will be organized under its 2027 operating model during the next six to eight weeks, Curran said. More information about the restructuring and its effects is expected at a Sept. 30 employee town hall.

An AJC spokesperson declined to comment on whether broader reductions are planned.

Curran told staff that the changes were not a reflection of the five executives’ performance. Leroy Chapman, Samira Jafari, Zack McGhee and Kim Yates will remain on the senior leadership team and oversee the transition with the departing executives.

“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is always evaluating how best to align our structure, resources and investments with our long-term digital media strategy,” the AJC spokesperson told TheWrap, adding that the publication remains committed to serving Atlanta through its journalism.

Curran replaced Andrew Morse, a former CNN executive before becoming the AJC’s president and publisher, earlier this year.