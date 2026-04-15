The BBC is expected to announce that up to 2,000 people across its departments could lose their jobs as the British broadcaster seeks to cut costs, according to the Financial Times.

The company is expected to announce the cuts during an all-staff meeting on Wednesday, where it plans to tell staffers that one in 10 employees could be laid off. The BBC employs about 21,508 people across the U.K.

The staff meeting will be led by interim director-general Rhodri Talfan Davies, who took over following Tim Davie’s resignation. The BBC last month named former Google executive Matt Brittin as its next director general, and he’s expected to begin in May.

A BBC spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The cuts would be the largest slashing at the broadcaster in years after confirming last year it would cut $130 million in costs, including through layoffs. It had already cut roughly 2,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, over five years under Davie’s leadership.

The cuts would come after the BBC disclosed last month it was targeting a 10% cut to its cost base over the next three years. The decision stemmed from “continued financial pressures” that would lead to “some difficult choices as we reshape the BBC for the future,” the broadcaster said in its 2026-2027 annual report.

“These choices, which will be led by focusing on value to audiences whilst continuing to deliver on our public purposes, are expected to impact all areas of our portfolio and will reduce commissioning opportunities,” it wrote in the report.

The BBC wants to complete the cuts by its 2028-2029 report. Its operating costs last year were about $8 billion (£6 billion), indicating it would need to cut about $800 million (£600 million).