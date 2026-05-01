Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire Hit With Layoffs Across a ‘Number of Teams,’ Largely From Nashville HQ

The Daily Wire has been hit with another round of layoffs.

Ben Shapiro’s right-wing media company confirmed the layoffs in a statement to media on Friday afternoon, saying that impacted staffers are “a number of teams” and layoffs were largely concentrated to its Nashville headquarters.

“Today, The Daily Wire made a difficult decision to restructure the organization, which included layoffs to a number of teams,” a spokesperson said. “We are deeply grateful to those impacted. Their contributions were instrumental in building The Daily Wire into what it is today.”

The statement continued: “The cuts were largely concentrated at our Nashville production office. As the company has invested in new formats, locations, and production models, our footprint there has evolved. Over the last year, we have added production staff in D.C., the Northeast, and Florida. This step allows us to focus our resources on an ambitious slate of new entertainment projects set to release this year. Additionally, we will continue to invest in our editorial team and investigative journalism where we have already added numerous new reporters across the country and established a DC bureau with a seat in the White House briefing room.”

A representative for The Daily Wire did not immediately respond to TheWrap with further comment.

Cameron Arcand – a political reporter for the site – was affected by a round of cuts. He posted about the layoffs on his social media on Friday as well.

“Hey friends, tough news to share,” Arcand said. “I was impacted by layoffs today at The Daily Wire, so I am looking for opportunities in journalism/communications here in D.C.”

Hey friends, tough news to share.



I was impacted by layoffs today at The Daily Wire, so I am looking for opportunities in journalism/communications here in D.C.



Any suggestions are welcomed! — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) May 1, 2026

Candace Owens, who worked at the company until 2024, also commented on the layoffs at her former employer. She hinted that at least 50% of the entire company’s staff was affected but that has yet to be confirmed.

“Hearing that the Daily Wire laid off over 50% of their staff today,” Owens said on X. “As much as I positively despise what their execs put me and my family through there are a lot of good people that work there with families to feed who could use a prayer.”

Hearing that the Daily Wire laid off over 50% of their staff today.



As much as I positively despise what their execs put me and my family through there are a lot of good people that work there with families to feed who could use a prayer. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 1, 2026

These cuts at The Daily Wire are the latest for the company. The last time layoffs struck the media company was in March 2025.

The layoffs at The Daily Wire are just the latest for the entertainment and media space. Just a couple weeks ago, Disney was slammed with heavy layoffs totaling 1000 people across Marvel, their PR division, and Home Entertainment. Axios and Netflix also went through layoffs in March and February.

The news was first reported by Barrett Media.