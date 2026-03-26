Bill O’Reilly Knows Trump’s War in Iran Goes Against Campaign Promises, but ‘Things Change’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly defended Donald Trump’s decision to get into a war with Iran despite campaign promises to do the opposite.

O’Reilly joined “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Thursday and was asked by the host about Trump’s choice to attack Iran and get the U.S. mired in another war in the Middle East. These were things Trump promised to do the exact opposite of when he campaigned to be president back in 2024. Morgan wanted to know how O’Reilly explained that flip-flop.

“Explain to me how any of this is consistent with Donald Trump, the presidential candidate in 2024, saying that he would not take America into any more senseless Middle Eastern wars because they were way too expensive, both on economy and human life,” Morgan asked. “That he would focus on America first, sorting out the problems in America. He’d make it secure at the border, which he’s done to his credit, and that he would bring the cost of living down, and he would reduce inflation and get rid of it. How does any of what he’s done with Iran tick any of those boxes? Because from where I’m sitting, it looks like he’s done the complete opposite to what he campaigned on.”

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O’Reilly admitted that these were good things to wonder. He also said that promises made during the campaign might not be able to be paid out in full in the course of a presidency because “things change.”

“Well, you’re asking a very legitimate question, but things change,” O’Reilly said. “So the threat level in Iran changed.”

He added later: “I talked to Donald Trump myself one-on-one in a private conversation on the phone one week before the U.S. military action was launched. And that entire conversation was about making a deal. Trump did not want to do this. He didn’t want to use military action. And we discussed various ways that a deal might happen. My emphasis was on Beijing – get them in a position where we’ll help them in a way that they need China, in return for them pressuring the mullahs to give up their nuclear construction. That was my idea. But then in the final meeting in Geneva with Witoff and the Iranian representatives, Iran said, ‘Look, there’s no sense in talking any further. We’re not going to stop.’ Now, when you say that to President Trump, what do you think’s going to happen?”

Trump’s choice to attack Iran at the beginning of March rankled plenty in his own base. Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have been some of the strongest opponents to the president’s strikes despite being passionate supporters of the MAGA movement.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”