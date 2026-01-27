Bill O’Reilly Returns From 4-Day Hospital Stay, Vows ‘I’m Coming Right at You’ in Fiery Take on Minnesota Crisis

Bill O’Reilly returned to his “No Spin News” show on Monday after announcing last week that he was stepping back to deal with an undisclosed “malady,” giving a fiery take on the crisis in Minnesota that he called an “open rebellion.”

In a column posted on his website billoreilly.com, O’Reilly disclosed that his four-day hospitalization was due to “a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding” that “took me down temporarily.” He did not give further details on his Monday show, saying only “I’m going out on my shield, so you’re not keeping me down until I’m in the grave.”

The former Fox News host was visibly more fired up than usual, adding “I had to be on today because we are witnessing one of the most important stories in my entire lifetime of 50 years in journalism — the Minnesota rebellion.”

The 76-year-old gravely added that “I’m going to tell you the truth. And I don’t care if you don’t like the truth or you don’t want to hear the truth. You don’t want to hear it, blast me off right now, because I’m coming right at you.”

Then he got to it: “This is a disgrace, what is happening there in Minnesota. There is no excuse for this, and there are remedies to this situation. … You’ve got an open rebellion. You’ve got the governor of a state — [Tim] Walz — who is basically saying, ‘We’re not only not obeying immigration law, stated law passed by Congress, but we’re not going to protect the federal agents assigned to enforce the federal law.’”

O’Reilly called Walz the most disgraceful governor since George Wallace – while noting that the demonstrations against ICE enforcement operations are “legitimate protests” who lacked police protection because of Walz’s police stand-down orders.

“If Minnesota authorities stood shoulder-to-shoulder with federal authorities, no one would be dead,” O’Reilly said. “There is a law against rebellion, and in the United States it is 18 U.S. Code 2383. It is a federal crime to incite, assist or engage in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or its laws.”

O’Reilly called for a transparent investigation – “no one is going to believe ICE investigating ICE,” he said – and praised the apparent Monday “temperatures down” phone call between Walz and President Trump, while scorching FBI director Kash Patel for not taking immediate control of the situation.

“OK, enough. You can’t do the job, Kash out,” he said. “Get somebody who can.”

O’Reilly also laid the blame at the entirety of the situation at the feet of Joe Biden.

“He’s the source of the problem,” O’Reilly said. “Probably the most corrupt president as far as enforcing federal law in our history. Biden let everybody in. We are all paying the consequences. Two people lost their lives — it starts with Biden.”

He also called the Democratic party’s embrace of Biden’s policies a “big F-U to the federal government.”

“We elected President Trump,” O’Reilly said. “He won. He’s the president. He’s the leader. You hate him? Fine. You don’t defy federal law and get people killed. Now, the Democratic Party has got to stop. OK? You’ve got to stop playing games here. You’ve got to unite with President Trump and the Republican Party. Stamp it down. Now.”

O’Reilly also went after his favorite topic – the media – for stoking the crisis, “not only a crisis of violence, but a constitutional crisis. We can’t have anarchy and insurrection. Do we all understand that?”

He submitted that the Border Patrol agents who shot Alex Pretty “may have made a mistake, may have even committed a crime,” but added, “That’s due process.”

Watch the entire video above.