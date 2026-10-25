‘60 Minutes’ Vet Bill Owens Joins Newpress as Executive Producer in $12 Million Investment Round

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Former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens has lined up his next venture, announcing Sunday he will join independent creator-led media company Newpress as executive producer in March 2027. The move comes in tandem with a $12 million investment round led by Emerson Collective and Glick Family Investments.

Owens, who departed the CBS newsmagazine last spring, will begin his new role March 1, 2027, working with Newpress co-founders Johnny and Iz Harris to develop shows and expand the company’s reporting and production operations.