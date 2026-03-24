Bob Woodward to Reveal ‘Forever Sources’ in Memoir ‘Secrets’

Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, who has written more than a dozen books on the presidency, will peel back the curtain on his own decades of reporting and the “forever sources” who aided his work in a forthcoming memoir, he said in an Axios interview published Tuesday.

In “Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir,” out Sept. 29, Woodward reflects on his youth in Illinois through his career at the Post, where he helped break the Watergate scandal alongside his colleague Carl Bernstein, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. Woodward, who has won two Pulitzer Prizes and remains an associate editor at the Post, told TheWrap last month he was working on a book, though didn’t offer specifics.

“I never planned to write a memoir,” Woodward told Axios. “But I’m 83 years old on Thursday, and it was time to put some of my best reporting stories and details of my longest reporting relationships on paper.”

Woodward told Axios that part of the motivation to look inward was that some of his longtime sources were dead. “Elsa Walsh, my wife, calls them ‘the forever sources,’” he said. “But no longer, because they are gone.”

The book will walk through Woodward’s reporting methods, including how he built his source network and maintained those sources for years.

“Woodward lifts the lid on his historic reporting relationships, some spanning several decades,” his publisher said. “It is a return to Woodward’s own reporting story that captivated the world in ‘All the President’s Men.’ But this book takes readers far beyond Watergate to the full reporting life of a man regarded as among the best journalists of our time.”

Woodward has written or co-written around two dozen books, and he has chronicled the presidencies of Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Trump spoke to Woodward for his 2020 book “Rage,” which led to the publication of hours of his interviews in the 2023 audiobook “The Trump Tapes.”