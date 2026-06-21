CBS News Anchor Challenges Trump Official With Poll Showing 78% of Americans Want Iran War to End | Video

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and was confronted by host Margaret Brennan with polling showing that 78% of Americans disapprove of the conflict involving Iran.

“CBS’s Olivia Gazis is reporting that senior members of Trump’s national security team, including Secretary Rubio, remain doubtful Iran will comply with this deal’s terms,” Brennan said during Sunday’s episode the CBS news program. “The CIA director presented Trump with intelligence indicating inconsistencies with Iran’s commitments. So even the president’s own team doubts this is a win, how do you sell this to the public?”

Waltz paused, and then responded, “Well, Margaret, I’ll go back to other polling that shows that the American people absolutely agree with President Trump that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Of course, we all want lower gas prices. They are lower below $4 and falling with more work to do.”

BRENNAN: The war is unpopular, as you just heard. And if even the president's own team doubts this is a win, how do you sell this to the public?



MIKE WALTZ: I'll go back to other polling that shows the American people absolutely agree with President Trump that Iran can never… pic.twitter.com/3oudeUzTU8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2026

“They’re cheaper than under the Biden administration. We’ll remember just a few months ago when analysts were saying oil would be upwards of $150 to $200 a barrel. And it is not, it’s now under $80,” he added. “Of course, everyone wants cheaper energy. But what President Trump is doing is striking that balance with also ensuring that a genocidal regime that none of us trust can never have a nuclear weapon, and that process is underway right now as we speak.”

Brennan was citing polling published by CBS Sunday the noted “most Americans suspect Iran’s nuclear program has not been permanently stopped” and that many Americans believe “Iran will not stop threatening its neighbors.”

Watch the exchange between Brennan and Waltz in the video above.