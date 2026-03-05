CBS News, the Free Press Hire Aaron MacLean as National Security Analyst

CBS News and the Free Press said on Thursday that Aaron MacLean will join the Bari Weiss-led news organizations as a national security analyst.

MacLean, a military veteran, will bring his podcast “School of War” to the Free Press, where he will also write a column. MacLean is a fellow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank previously led by CBS News ombudsmen Kenneth R. Weinstein, and has also served as senior foreign policy adviser and legislative director to Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

“Decisions made in war rooms and combat zones around the world affect all of us. There is no voice more authoritative, or more equipped to make sense of these policies and choices, than Aaron,” Weiss said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at CBS News and the Free Press,” MacLean added. “The world is changing before our eyes, and there is no better team in news to help Americans make sense of it all.”

MacLean will make his debut on Thursday with a Free Press livestream alongside retired Gen. Frank McKenzie about the war in Iran.

Sen. Cotton offered congratulations on X, saying it was a “great move” by CBS

Weiss previously announced 19 contributors to the network, which CBS News labeled “the sharpest minds on the topics that matter most.” The list included several names familiar Free Press names, including historian Niall Ferguson, social scientist and happiness authority Arthur Brooks, podcast host Coleman Hughes and author Elliot Ackerman.

Others drew more scrutiny: wellness expert Peter Attia was another planned contributor, though he resigned after his close ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light in the Epstein files.